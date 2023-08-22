Town by Town: Construction in Agawam, community empowerment grant, sign language classes

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Agawam, Springfield and Longmeadow.

The Department of Public Works will begin construction over in Agawam.

The paving taking place in the area of O’Brien’s Corner.

Installation of new asphalt pavement in that area, is also set to begin on September 5th.

On street parking will not be allowed during this time period.

Traffic delays and detours are to be expected, residents should plan accordingly.

The Western Mass Economic Development Council invited the community to share an exclusive, first look at the key takeaways from a recent grant award.

It was the second community empowerment and reinvestment grant.

Funding from this grant went towards helping facilitate systemic socioeconomic changes in the city of Springfield.

The conference took place on Tuesday at the TD Bank room on Main Street in Springfield.

Lastly, the Willie Ross School for the Deaf has announced its fall term of American sign language classes.

The courses will begin on Tuesday September 12th at the school’s Longmeadow campus.

Classes will be held once a week on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those will run for 13 weeks through December 12.

