United Way distributes ‘Stuff the Bus’ donations to area school districts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Deliveries of school supplies donated to the United Way’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign went out to school districts in the area on Tuesday, thanks in part to Western Mass News viewers who participated.

The school bell is about to ring. Summer’s over and classes are about to begin and to kick off the new academic year. Now, the United Way is stepping in to help students in need to start the year off on the right foot.

“It’s one less thing that the family and the school system has to worry about getting for these students,” said Jennifer Kinsman, director of community impact with the United Way of Western Massachusetts.

It’s all part their annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign, which Western Mass News viewers responded to in force. Your donated supplies helping hundreds of students in our area. From Granby to Chicopee, West Springfield to Westfield, the United Way packed a Peter Pan bus and made their rounds to local school departments and handed out those backpacks, notebooks, pencils, and pens.

“It has a huge impact…I provide backpacks to probably over 200 families a year, so this is wonderful that they do this for us,” said Jill Fijal, homeless and foster care director with Chicopee Public Schools.

Fijal told us those supplies are met with tremendous gratitude from students.

“You get the little ones, they take a look at all the backpacks, and they see all the different colors and they are so grateful for them and the older kids say it’s wonderful for them,” Fijal added.

If you missed this year’s drive, Kinsman told us to not feel bad. You still have chance to do your part.

“It’s never too early…We had a family come by this morning. They dropped off a whole bunch of folders and said ‘Here, can you use these for next year?’ ‘cause we got these for you,” Kinsman said.

If you want to follow that family’s lead, the United Way is accepting donations at their office on Main Street in Springfield.

