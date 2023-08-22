United Way distributes ‘Stuff the Bus’ donations to area school districts

Deliveries of school supplies donated to the United Way's ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign went out to...
Deliveries of school supplies donated to the United Way's ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign went out to school districts in the area on Tuesday, thanks in part to Western Mass News viewers who participated.(Western Mass News)
By Wesley Days and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Deliveries of school supplies donated to the United Way’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign went out to school districts in the area on Tuesday, thanks in part to Western Mass News viewers who participated.

The school bell is about to ring. Summer’s over and classes are about to begin and to kick off the new academic year. Now, the United Way is stepping in to help students in need to start the year off on the right foot.

“It’s one less thing that the family and the school system has to worry about getting for these students,” said Jennifer Kinsman, director of community impact with the United Way of Western Massachusetts.

It’s all part their annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign, which Western Mass News viewers responded to in force. Your donated supplies helping hundreds of students in our area. From Granby to Chicopee, West Springfield to Westfield, the United Way packed a Peter Pan bus and made their rounds to local school departments and handed out those backpacks, notebooks, pencils, and pens.

“It has a huge impact…I provide backpacks to probably over 200 families a year, so this is wonderful that they do this for us,” said Jill Fijal, homeless and foster care director with Chicopee Public Schools.

Fijal told us those supplies are met with tremendous gratitude from students.

“You get the little ones, they take a look at all the backpacks, and they see all the different colors and they are so grateful for them and the older kids say it’s wonderful for them,” Fijal added.

If you missed this year’s drive, Kinsman told us to not feel bad. You still have chance to do your part.

“It’s never too early…We had a family come by this morning. They dropped off a whole bunch of folders and said ‘Here, can you use these for next year?’ ‘cause we got these for you,” Kinsman said.

If you want to follow that family’s lead, the United Way is accepting donations at their office on Main Street in Springfield.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly high-speed crash that damaged multiple...
Driver killed, car’s engine damages home in Belchertown crash
A former Springfield middle school teacher accused of indecent assault on a minor, was back in...
Former Springfield middle school teacher charged with assaulting a minor
Superintendent Michael Morris’ departure comes less than two weeks away from the first day of...
Amherst superintendent resigns ahead of school year
Police in Springfield recovered a loaded gun, heroin, and other drugs during a traffic stop on...
2 arrested after loaded gun, drugs seized at Springfield traffic stop
The high school sports season is back this week and so is one local coaching legend after...
‘It’s meant the world’: Ludlow coach returns, receives outpouring support after heart attack

Latest News

The vaccine is meant to be administered in the last trimester of each pregnancy to help protect...
Baystate doctor discusses FDA’s appoval of RSV vaccine for pregnant women to protect newborns
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Construction in Agawam, community empowerment grant, sign language classes
Officials investigating roof collapse at Wilbraham power plant
Roof collapse at Wilbraham power plant causes small fire, oil spill
On Tuesday, Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern visited some of those farms facing adversity...
Congressman McGovern visits local farms to hear challenges following recent weather