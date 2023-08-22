West Springfield leaders hold meeting to reduce speed limit on roads

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A change may be coming to West Springfield roadways, town councilors debated whether or not to lower the town-wide speed limit as a way to slow down drivers. They met on Monday afternoon to discuss the details.

In the end, town councilors agreed to hold off making a decision until next month’s meeting. But town leaders and residents agreed, speeding was an issue that needs to be addressed.

West Springfield town council considered lowering their town-wide speed limit from thirty miles per hour down to twenty-five miles per hour.

The five-mile reduction comes as their latest effort to make their roads safer and on Monday, the public weighed in.

“Lowering the speed limit is not the solution,” said one resident. “I believe police presence is going to help.”

“Something has got to be done,” added Jim Berelli, another West Springfield resident. “I was in the traffic meeting and safety committee, and I liked what I heard.”

The reduction would apply to all town-owned roads.

Nearly everyone agrees, speeding in West Springfield is a problem.

“Traffic safety is an issue here and town and it starts with the drivers who are creating those issues,” noted one resident. “I hope you keep it up and write some tickets because if you want to motivate people to do the right thing sometimes it’ll have to cause some pain.”

But many, especially those who live on busy roads like Dewy Road, question how much of a difference the reduction will make.

“The difference between 25 and 30 is kind of irrelevant,” said one resident. “With 25 miles per hour, there are places for it. Town-wide is not it.”

Some argued police staffing shortages would make a new ordinance difficult to enforce.

“The police are doing what they can with the resources they have,” explained one resident. “Where is this enforcement going to come from to really crack down to make people do 25?”

This wouldn’t be the first measure the town has taken to improve traffic safety.

West Springfield recently implemented speed bumps on Amostown Road in an effort to improve safety.

Residents have taken notice of these efforts.

“The quality of our life is so much different when someone is doing 30 or 35 than 50 or 60,” added Joyce Orbit. “We can hear the sounds. We know they can’t be everywhere. What gives me hope is that you’re heading in the right direction. You’re listening to us.”

At Monday’s meeting, the council did vote to put this conversation on pause until their September 19 meeting.

In the meantime, councilors said they’ll consult the police department and other town municipalities based on the public comment they heard tonight.

