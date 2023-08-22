Woman celebrates 107th birthday; children say she always has positive attitude

Elizabeth Miskella celebrated her 107th birthday alongside her children at Autumn's Promise Assisted Living in Wisconsin. (Source: WBAY)
By Emily Reilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Friends and family celebrated a Wisconsin woman’s 107th birthday this week.

Elizabeth Miskella was born in 1916 and is still going strong as she turned 107 on Monday.

She has eight children, 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

“The family reunions are just massive,” John Miskella, Elizabeth Miskella’s son, said.

Her children reflected on the times they shared with their mother growing up from getting braces, helping her in the garden to being taken to get their vaccines.

“We get together on a Zoom call every Sunday,” John Miskella said. “I think that’s what keeps us so connected.”

The family said one thing they learned from Elizabeth Miskella is always to have a positive attitude.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly high-speed crash that damaged multiple...
Driver killed, car’s engine damages home in Belchertown crash
A former Springfield middle school teacher accused of indecent assault on a minor, was back in...
Former Springfield middle school teacher charged with assaulting a minor
Superintendent Michael Morris’ departure comes less than two weeks away from the first day of...
Amherst superintendent resigns ahead of school year
Police in Springfield recovered a loaded gun, heroin, and other drugs during a traffic stop on...
2 arrested after loaded gun, drugs seized at Springfield traffic stop
The high school sports season is back this week and so is one local coaching legend after...
‘It’s meant the world’: Ludlow coach returns, receives outpouring support after heart attack

Latest News

FILE - Jeffrey Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources...
2 more people indicted with Trump in Georgia election probe want the case heard in federal court
Officials say Joe Baltas, 35, of Meriden, attacked two correctional officers, stabbing both of...
Inmate stabs two correction officers stabbed at Connecticut facility
The vaccine is meant to be administered in the last trimester of each pregnancy to help protect...
Baystate doctor discusses FDA’s approval of RSV vaccine for pregnant women to protect newborns
Waves crash along the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall in South Texas, bringing welcome rain and cooler temperatures
President Biden steps down from Air Force One after landing at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton...
Biden to attend next month’s G-20 summit in New Delhi, while Harris will head to Jakarta for ASEAN