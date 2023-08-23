Baystate Children’s Hospital welcomes facility’s first dog

Baystate Children’s Hospital has added a very special new member to their staffing: Isabela, the 17-month old golden retriever.
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Baystate Children’s Hospital has added a very special new member to their staffing: Isabela, the 17-month old golden retriever.

Isabella, or Isa for short, is the facility’s first dog. She’s joining the hospital’s child life and healing arts team, thanks to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and Baystate Health Foundation.

Isa will work with a certified child life specialist to provide care to children, families, and Baystate staff.

If you’re not at Baystate, you can still follow Isa on Instagram using @isabela_inspires or on Baystate Children’s Hospital’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Belchertown on Sunday.
Officials identify victim of deadly Belchertown crash
A large portion of a Wilbraham power plant collapsed Tuesday morning, which sent gallons of oil...
Roof collapse at Wilbraham power plant causes small fire, oil spill
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly high-speed crash that damaged multiple...
Driver killed, car’s engine damages home in Belchertown crash
Superintendent Michael Morris’ departure comes less than two weeks away from the first day of...
Amherst superintendent resigns ahead of school year
Man struck by vehicle along State Street in Springfield
Man struck by vehicle along State Street in Springfield

Latest News

Final preparations underway for 154th Cummington Fair
Final preparations underway for 154th Cummington Fair
Surprise Squad honors LPVEC teacher helping special needs students
Surprise Squad honors LPVEC teacher helping special needs students
Number of West Nile Virus-positive mosquito samples increasing
Number of West Nile Virus-positive mosquito samples increasing
State Police release new details into deadly Belchertown crash
State Police release new details into deadly Belchertown crash