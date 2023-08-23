Baystate Children’s Hospital welcomes facility’s first dog

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Baystate Children’s Hospital has added a very special new member to their staffing: Isabela, the 17-month old golden retriever.

Isabella, or Isa for short, is the facility’s first dog. She’s joining the hospital’s child life and healing arts team, thanks to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and Baystate Health Foundation.

Isa will work with a certified child life specialist to provide care to children, families, and Baystate staff.

If you’re not at Baystate, you can still follow Isa on Instagram using @isabela_inspires or on Baystate Children’s Hospital’s Facebook page.

