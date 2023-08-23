Driver crashed in deadly crash on Route 2 in Charlemont

A North Adams woman is facing charges in connection with a deadly crash in Charlemont.
A North Adams woman is facing charges in connection with a deadly crash in Charlemont.(Source: MGN)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLEMONT, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A North Adams woman is facing charges in connection with a deadly crash in Charlemont.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that 38-year-old Melissa Repka pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and failure to yield the right of way.

The charges are related to a crash on Route 2 on April 13 in Charlemont that killed 66-year-old Gregory Herzig of Colrain. Loisel added that an investigation reportedly found that Repka attempted a u-turn on Route 2 with her rental car and directly into the path of Herzig’s motorcycle, which was heading east on Route 2.

Following Tuesday’s court hearing, Repka was ordered to not operate a vehicle while the case is pending. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for November 15.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Belchertown on Sunday.
Officials identify victim of deadly Belchertown crash
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly high-speed crash that damaged multiple...
Driver killed, car’s engine damages home in Belchertown crash
A large portion of a Wilbraham power plant collapsed Tuesday morning, which sent gallons of oil...
Roof collapse at Wilbraham power plant causes small fire, oil spill
Superintendent Michael Morris’ departure comes less than two weeks away from the first day of...
Amherst superintendent resigns ahead of school year
Man struck by vehicle along State Street in Springfield
Man struck by vehicle along State Street in Springfield

Latest News

Community members in Springfield are coming together Wednesday to pray for and remember the...
Vigil to be held Wednesday to call for end of uptick in Springfield violence
A senior tradition at Ludlow High School has been cancelled this year after a senior prank gone...
Ludlow School Committee passes ‘nondiscrimination on the basis of sex or gender identity’ policy
We’re learning new information about the powerplant that collapsed on Tuesday morning in...
Getting Answers: Wilbraham power plant affiliate speaks out after roof collapses
We’re taking a closer look at a new public database of law enforcement disciplinary records...
Getting Answers: Springfield Police react to newly released disciplinary records database