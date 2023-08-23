Driver crashed in deadly crash on Route 2 in Charlemont

CHARLEMONT, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A North Adams woman is facing charges in connection with a deadly crash in Charlemont.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that 38-year-old Melissa Repka pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and failure to yield the right of way.

The charges are related to a crash on Route 2 on April 13 in Charlemont that killed 66-year-old Gregory Herzig of Colrain. Loisel added that an investigation reportedly found that Repka attempted a u-turn on Route 2 with her rental car and directly into the path of Herzig’s motorcycle, which was heading east on Route 2.

Following Tuesday’s court hearing, Repka was ordered to not operate a vehicle while the case is pending. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for November 15.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.