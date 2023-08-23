Dry Weather Hanging Tough Thursday, but Clouds Return

Humidity and rain chances increase Thursday night into Friday.
Humidity and rain chances increase Thursday night into Friday.
By Janna Brown
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - High pressure gave us a chilly start this morning with lows in the 40s, but a sunny, dry afternoon with highs hitting middle to upper 70s.

Skies remain mostly clear tonight with cool, comfortable conditions. Some river valley fog is possible through sunrise and scattered clouds should be moving in by then too. Early morning lows fall back into the lower to middle 50s.

High pressure moves offshore Thursday, which will bring in more of a southerly breeze, which ups humidity and brings in more clouds. Skies become mostly cloudy early on and stay cloudy for the afternoon. Highs only rise into the lower to middle 70s due to the clouds, but dew points hold in the 50s-which should keep most or all rain at bay until the evening.

Shower chances increase Thursday afternoon and evening, but we won’t see much thanks to lingering dry air. Rain becomes more likely by sunrise Friday morning as a warm front approaches. Breezy and muggy early Friday with some heavy rain possible along with a thunderstorm or two. At the moment, severe weather is unlikely, but the system needs to be watched for changes. Most of the rain for the day will be early, but we remain humid with a few isolated showers or a weak thunderstorm through Friday night.

A second cold front looks to come through Saturday, bringing patchy clouds and a few spotty showers or a thunderstorm. Once we get behind this front, there are decent chances for a shot of refreshing air for Sunday and some of Monday. Shower chances increase late Tuesday into Wednesday with our next system. Early next week will also likely feature Franklin well offshore-and likely a hurricane at that time. Franklin likely leads to some rough surf and dangerous rip currents for those beach-bound.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Belchertown on Sunday.
Officials identify victim of deadly Belchertown crash
A large portion of a Wilbraham power plant collapsed Tuesday morning, which sent gallons of oil...
Roof collapse at Wilbraham power plant causes small fire, oil spill
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly high-speed crash that damaged multiple...
Driver killed, car’s engine damages home in Belchertown crash
Superintendent Michael Morris’ departure comes less than two weeks away from the first day of...
Amherst superintendent resigns ahead of school year
Man struck by vehicle along State Street in Springfield
Man struck by vehicle along State Street in Springfield

Latest News

Dan's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Dan's Wednesday Morning Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Tuesday evening forecast
Don's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Dan's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Dan's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Dry, sunny beautiful mid-week
Dry, sunny beautiful mid-week