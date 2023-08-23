Dry Weather Hanging Tough Thursday, but Clouds Return

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - High pressure gave us a chilly start this morning with lows in the 40s, but a sunny, dry afternoon with highs hitting middle to upper 70s.

Skies remain mostly clear tonight with cool, comfortable conditions. Some river valley fog is possible through sunrise and scattered clouds should be moving in by then too. Early morning lows fall back into the lower to middle 50s.

High pressure moves offshore Thursday, which will bring in more of a southerly breeze, which ups humidity and brings in more clouds. Skies become mostly cloudy early on and stay cloudy for the afternoon. Highs only rise into the lower to middle 70s due to the clouds, but dew points hold in the 50s-which should keep most or all rain at bay until the evening.

Shower chances increase Thursday afternoon and evening, but we won’t see much thanks to lingering dry air. Rain becomes more likely by sunrise Friday morning as a warm front approaches. Breezy and muggy early Friday with some heavy rain possible along with a thunderstorm or two. At the moment, severe weather is unlikely, but the system needs to be watched for changes. Most of the rain for the day will be early, but we remain humid with a few isolated showers or a weak thunderstorm through Friday night.

A second cold front looks to come through Saturday, bringing patchy clouds and a few spotty showers or a thunderstorm. Once we get behind this front, there are decent chances for a shot of refreshing air for Sunday and some of Monday. Shower chances increase late Tuesday into Wednesday with our next system. Early next week will also likely feature Franklin well offshore-and likely a hurricane at that time. Franklin likely leads to some rough surf and dangerous rip currents for those beach-bound.

