FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch

A FedEx delivery driver went above and beyond his duties when he protected a Nebraska family from a rattlesnake. (Source: KHGI, Ring.com, Christie Jones, CNN)
By KHGI staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMNER, Neb. (KHGI) – A FedEx delivery driver went above and beyond his duties when he protected a Nebraska family from a rattlesnake.

Christie Jones has a Ring camera on her front porch. On Aug. 11, just minutes after her 12-year-old daughter walked out the front door, a rattlesnake is seen arriving on the doorstep.

The camera captures the 3-foot snake slithering into view and then curling up in the corner.

“It’s very scary. My daughter had just walked out that same door 20 minutes before that,” Jones said.

Just two minutes after the snake arrives, FedEx delivery driver Matt Govier pulls into the driveway.

The camera shows Govier place a package on the doorstep, and then he curses as he notices the snake.

Knowing a family lived inside, Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the yard he was able to grab quickly, and he killed the snake.

One the rattlesnake was taken care of, Govier even tried to clean up the mess and dispose of the body.

“I had some garbage bags in the truck, and I just like, I’ll throw him in there and then I’ll decide what to do with him later,” Govier said.

Govier sent a text to Jones, letting her know what happened.

“It said, ‘I hope you didn’t have a pet rattlesnake at your front door because I killed him. Matt. Sorry about the blood,’” Jones said, reading the text aloud.

Jones said she is forever thankful for the driver’s actions that day.

“I’m so thankful you didn’t just leave it there,” Jones told Govier. “Because my thoughts now are what if you would have said, ‘Hey, by the way, I saw a rattlesnake on your front step and I left it there. It was just, you know, over and there in the corner.’ I don’t know if I would be able to exit my front door as it is.”

The delivery driver is now being hailed as a hero, with the story quickly going viral. But Govier said it was no big deal.

“I was just kind of put in a position where I had to do something,” he said.

Jones just had one more thing to say.

“Great customer service,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KHGI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Belchertown on Sunday.
Officials identify victim of deadly Belchertown crash
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly high-speed crash that damaged multiple...
Driver killed, car’s engine damages home in Belchertown crash
A large portion of a Wilbraham power plant collapsed Tuesday morning, which sent gallons of oil...
Roof collapse at Wilbraham power plant causes small fire, oil spill
Superintendent Michael Morris’ departure comes less than two weeks away from the first day of...
Amherst superintendent resigns ahead of school year
Man struck by vehicle along State Street in Springfield
Man struck by vehicle along State Street in Springfield

Latest News

People walk through a street flooded by the rains of Tropical Storm Franklin in Santo Domingo,...
At least 1 dead, 1 missing as Tropical Storm Franklin batters Dominican Republic
The Boppy Newborn Lounger has been linked to infant deaths, according to lawmakers.
Deadly recalled baby products still for sale on Facebook Marketplace despite takedown requests, lawmakers say
This weekend, thousands of people from western Massachusetts and beyond will gather for the...
Final preparations underway for 154th Cummington Fair
Pittsburgh police and other law enforcement personnel respond to gunfire in the Garfield...
Gunfire in Pittsburgh neighborhood prompts evacuations, draws large police response
FILE - In this file photo taken May 9, 2001, Adobe co-founder John Warnock smiles in the lobby...
John Warnock, who helped invent the PDF and co-founded Adobe, dies at age 82