Final preparations underway for 154th Cummington Fair

CUMMINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This weekend, thousands of people from western Massachusetts and beyond will gather for the 154th Cummington Fair. Longtime fair representative Bill Perlman told us that 20,000 to 25,000 people are expected to attend.

“It’s just a great place to come to enjoy with the rides and music and exhibits. For me, it’s been great,” Perlman said.

Dating back to the late 1860s, this event has been a staple for farmers and much of western Massachusetts. There is even some history present at the fair to this day, including ox and horse pulling.

“We’re trying to keep the agriculture perspective out front in terms of displays, demonstrations, and competitions,” Perlman added.

There will be plenty to offer to visitors, from crafts to demolition derbies. There will also be truck pulls and a petting zoo. 4-H students and farmers will also show off their animals. Perlman said this is a great opportunity for everyone to gain some knowledge.

“What I’m looking for this year is just another continuation of celebrating the farm life, the farm history, and culture,” Perlman explained.

With the weather expected to be beautiful for the four-day event, those in charge hope everyone has a great time.

“Everybody will get something out of it…People should come and take advantage,” Perlman said.

The finishing touches are expected to be completed by 2 p.m. Thursday. The gates will then open a couple of hours later and the fair will conclude early Sunday evening.

