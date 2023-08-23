Getting Answers: Wilbraham power plant affiliate speaks out after roof collapses

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning new information about the powerplant that collapsed on Tuesday morning in Wilbraham, starting a small fire on site and sending gallons of oil into the Chicopee River.

Crews have secured the area in front of the Red Bridge Hydro power plant in Wilbraham as they work to investigate what happened.

When our Western Mass News crews first arrived at the scene, we saw the building significantly collapsed.

We now know that the facility is owned by Patriot Hydro an affiliate of l-S Power.

According to their website, Patriot Hydro owns 42 hydroelectric plants across the country. This one was built in 1901. It was built on the Chicopee River, which became a particularly sought-after destination for hydropower during the industrial revolution largely because it drops 260 feet over its course.

On Tuesday, that’s where officials say between 18 to 80 gallons of oil spilled into the river because of the partial structure collapse and subsequent fire.

In a statement obtained by Western Mass News, a spokesperson for l-S Power said in part quote:

“The site, comprised of historic wooden and brick structures, is not accessible to the public, limiting any immediate danger to the community. The 4.5-Megawatt Power Generation plant was off line at the time of the incident and the gates that control water flow to the powerhouse have since been closed. There was no impact on local power supply. The powerhouse is the building where the power generation equipment is located.”

State Department of Environmental Protection officials also added that they’re advising residents to stay out of the section of the river from the point of the building collapse to approximately 1800 feet downstream.

We still don’t know what caused Tuesday’s incident as it is under investigation.

