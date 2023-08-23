Getting Answers: Wilbraham power plant affiliate speaks out after roof collapses

We’re learning new information about the powerplant that collapsed on Tuesday morning in Wilbraham, starting a small fire on site and sending gallons of oil int
By Matt Sottile, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning new information about the powerplant that collapsed on Tuesday morning in Wilbraham, starting a small fire on site and sending gallons of oil into the Chicopee River.

Crews have secured the area in front of the Red Bridge Hydro power plant in Wilbraham as they work to investigate what happened.

When our Western Mass News crews first arrived at the scene, we saw the building significantly collapsed.

We now know that the facility is owned by Patriot Hydro an affiliate of l-S Power.

According to their website, Patriot Hydro owns 42 hydroelectric plants across the country. This one was built in 1901. It was built on the Chicopee River, which became a particularly sought-after destination for hydropower during the industrial revolution largely because it drops 260 feet over its course.

On Tuesday, that’s where officials say between 18 to 80 gallons of oil spilled into the river because of the partial structure collapse and subsequent fire.

In a statement obtained by Western Mass News, a spokesperson for l-S Power said in part quote:

“The site, comprised of historic wooden and brick structures, is not accessible to the public, limiting any immediate danger to the community. The 4.5-Megawatt Power Generation plant was off line at the time of the incident and the gates that control water flow to the powerhouse have since been closed. There was no impact on local power supply. The powerhouse is the building where the power generation equipment is located.”

State Department of Environmental Protection officials also added that they’re advising residents to stay out of the section of the river from the point of the building collapse to approximately 1800 feet downstream.

We still don’t know what caused Tuesday’s incident as it is under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly high-speed crash that damaged multiple...
Driver killed, car’s engine damages home in Belchertown crash
Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Belchertown on Sunday.
Officials identify victim of deadly Belchertown crash
A former Springfield middle school teacher accused of indecent assault on a minor, was back in...
Former Springfield middle school teacher charged with assaulting a minor
A large portion of a Wilbraham power plant collapsed Tuesday morning, which sent gallons of oil...
Roof collapse at Wilbraham power plant causes small fire, oil spill
Superintendent Michael Morris’ departure comes less than two weeks away from the first day of...
Amherst superintendent resigns ahead of school year

Latest News

A senior tradition at Ludlow High School has been cancelled this year after a senior prank gone...
Ludlow School Committee passes ‘nondiscrimination on the basis of sex or gender identity’ policy
We’re taking a closer look at a new public database of law enforcement disciplinary records...
Getting Answers: Springfield Police react to newly released disciplinary records database
A large portion of a Wilbraham power plant collapsed Tuesday morning, which sent gallons of oil...
Roof collapse at Wilbraham power plant causes small fire, oil spill
After devastating flooding in July caused catastrophic damage to the town of Chester’s...
State announces funding to fix broken or outdated culverts