Ludlow School Committee passes ‘nondiscrimination on the basis of sex or gender identity’ policy

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One local school committee was debating whether or not to pass a non-discrimination policy in their district on Tuesday night.

The Ludlow School Committee did pass the non-discrimination policy in the end, but even after much debate, the group was still divided.

The Ludlow School Committee passing a policy titled “nondiscrimination on the basis of sex or gender identity” 3 to 2 on Tuesday.

After much debate from a divided committee.

“We’re opening ourselves up to a situation where some young man decides he wants to be the star goalie on the women’s team or any position he wants to excel at,” said Joao Dias. “With regards to that, it’s not something that’s hypothetical it’s been going on for a very long time.”

“I don’t think that was the point of this particular policy,” added Jeffrey Stratton. “Title IX does relate a lot to sports, I guess, I don’t think we need to put the cart before the horse here. The U.S Department of Ed will supersede anything we come up with anyway. So, if anything, I think we need to wait to see if the overseeing authorities change their policies.”

The updated policy prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex or gender identity, as in accordance with the 1972 title nine law.

But some committee members, like Ronald Saloio, expressed concerns about passing this policy, arguing it would pave the way for transgender athletes to participate in female sports.

“Do we have to allow men to compete in women’s sports if they identify as female?” Questioned Saloio. “This is going to be the destruction of woman’s sports and I don’t want any part of it.”

Massachusetts has prohibited gender identity-based discrimination in public schools and in school-based athletics since 20-12.

The majority of committees members ultimately agreed…

“I just think you’re going beyond the scope of this particular policy and maybe later we can have a policy on sports and so forth, but I don’t think that’s the intent of this policy,” noted Stratton.

The school district has been in the spotlight over the past several months as they’ve debated policies that would allow ban from school libraries certain books, specifically ones with written or visual sexual content.

The school committee said during their August 1st meeting that those conversations will resume at a later time.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.