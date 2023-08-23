State Police release new details into deadly Belchertown crash

BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts State Police have revealed new information on Sunday’s deadly crash in Belchertown that damaged multiple properties

Investigators told us they recovered empty beer cans from inside and outside of the car at the crash scene, where the 19-year-old driver, Miles Murray, was killed.

State Police also revealed that they recovered a fake Vermont driver’s license with the Henniker, NH native’s photo on it. They reported that these items were recovered after Murray failed to stop for a state trooper and eventually drove over a mulch patch, which sent the car airborne, and his Nissan Altima crashed into a Jeep parked at 79 North Main Street. That collision sent the engine flying into the second floor of the 73 North Main Street home and more debris into the first floor.

One of the homeowners, Trevor Sims, and his mother-in-law were inside the house at the time of the crash. The other homeowner, Donna Sims, was at work.

It’s important to note that the open beer cans recovered on the scene does not confirm that Murray was impaired at the time of the crash. State Police are awaiting autopsy reports to make any determinations in the coming weeks.

When we visited the scene on Wednesday, we saw construction crews getting to work patching some of the holes in the wall before rain is expected to hit Belchertown on Friday.

State Police and the Northwestern District Attorney’s office are not providing any more information on the investigation at this time.

A GoFundMe has been set up with the goal of raising $5,000 to pay for clothes and food while the homeowner’s insurance company assesses the damage.

