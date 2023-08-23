Vigil to be held Wednesday to call for end of uptick in Springfield violence

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Community members in Springfield are coming together Wednesday to pray for and remember the victims of gun violence incidents in the city.

It’s been a violent year for the city with 24 homicides in just eight months, which is a record for Springfield, and residents have had enough. They’re coming together Wednesday night at Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church in Springfield to express their condolences and concerns.

The vigil comes a week after the city’s latest shooting on Berkshire Avenue, which claimed the lives of a 10-year-old girl and her 52-year-old grandmother, Kim Fairbanks. Just days after that tragedy, local leaders sat down to discuss new strategies to keep Springfield safe.

“We’re going to start to do a universal membership where youth will be able to, wherever neighborhood they live in, they will be able to use our organizations, whether they are part of the South End, they can go to the Y, the Boys and Girls Club,” said Wes Jackson, executive director of the South End Community Center.

“If you have any younger individuals that need these types of services, whether it be employment, whether it be overall behavioral change, whether it just be a place to go, where we can help them think differently and disrupt any negative thought process, send them to Roca,” added Soloman Baymin, Roca’s director for western Massachusetts.

We’ve also heard from residents, who told Western Mass News as they prepare to remember the lives lost to gun violence. It may also be time to re-evaluate why this keeps happening.

“It just keeps getting worse every year…It’s not guns that kill people it’s people that pick the guns up and shoot people,” said Mark St. John of Ludlow.

City officials, including Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and faith leaders, are also heading to the vigil, which starts at 7 p.m. right after mass at the church. Everyone is invited to attend.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.