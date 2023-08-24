Armata’s Market announces they will not reopen in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Armata’s Market has announced that they will not be returning to their original location in Longmeadow.

In a statement, Armata’s owner Alexis Vallides said they will not be returning to the Shaker Road plaza where the market was lost to a four-alarm fire just days before Thanksgiving in 2021.

Vallides cited the high rebuilding costs and a lengthy timeline for the decision and said it’s not in their best interest to pursue reopening at that location.

She went on to thank the Longmeadow community and first responders for their continued support and wished the best of luck the other business affected by the fire.

Armata’s can now be found in Hampden on Somers Road.

