Candlelight vigil held after uptick in gun violence in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The pews at our Lady of the Sacred Heart parish filled on Wednesday night as the community mourned those lost to gun violence.

“The best way to fight violence is god, the prince of peace. To bring god’s love to this deep and dark situation,” said Bishop William Byrne.

Alongside Bishop William Byrne was father Ryan Rooney, the parish priest, he says it’s in these dark moments that the community needs to lean on each other and a higher power.

“God calls us to come together, but in these difficult moments people who especially are without faith or without hope need a place to come and that’s what we hope to be,” said Rooney

Father Rooney says faith is a powerful tool in combating violence.

“We can’t do this without prayer. You have to say, ‘god help us,’ this moment,” said Rooney.

The event comes on the heels of a deadly year so far here in Springfield, with gun violence claiming the lives of 24 people since the start of the year a record for Springfield. and a week after a shooting on Berkshire Avenue that claimed the lives of three individuals, including a 10-year-old girl and her 52-year-old grandmother, Kim Fairbanks.

Her uncle spoke with Western Mass News ahead of Wednesday’s event about his family’s loss.

“We lost of grandmother, a mother, a daughter, a good friend, we lost the laughs, and the caring that we had as a family. We’ve got the community behind us and supporting us and everything we’re doing, keeping the order and just remembering the good times we had,” said Sean Adams, the 10-year-old’s uncle.

Adams says the issue is bigger than tackling gun violence.

“There are so many people who suffer from mental illness and drug abuse and the community needs to be able to offer more ways to offer them help. Mental illness is a lot of where it comes down to. More needs to be done about that,” said Adams

Other city leaders were also in attendance at Wednesday’s vigil, including Mayor Domenic Sarno, Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, and others.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.