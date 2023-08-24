Chicopee youth soccer program looking for more coaches

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some youth soccer teams in Chicopee are asking for adults to help as they face a coaching shortage. The soccer fields are empty in the city, but soon, that will change. However, first, there is an urgent call for coaches.

“Our normal amount of teams is 18 for soccer. Right now, we’re at 26,” said Chris Warwick, assistant youth sports director for the Knights of Columbus.

Warwick told Western Mass News that the lack of coaches is already having its impact on the season.

“We are playing teams from other towns…essentially, South Hadley, Belchertown, Wilbraham, they could have all started practicing, giving them an advantage when we start playing games in mid-September,” Warwick added.

The soccer division is large with 26 teams and nearly 260 kids that range in age from kindergarten to the eighth grade and those numbers have only grown since the pandemic began.

“It seems like when we restarted, the interest in coaching has decreased while the interest in youth sports seems to have increased, you know. We are the largest youth sports organization in Chicopee with the 26 teams,” Warwick explained.

While these positions are on a volunteer-basis, Warwick told us is that their biggest rewards are often priceless.

“You’re having a chance to have an impact on kids and it doesn’t just stop on the soccer field,” Warwick noted. “It’s a very rewarding experience that’s second to none, knowing that you had a positive influence on the lives of children”

Warwick told us that even if you have no prior experience in coaching, it doesn’t matter. All that matters to them is you show up for a child in need.

You can click here for more information on the Knights of Columbus soccer program and connect via Facebook.

