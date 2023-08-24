Driver arrested, East Longmeadow building damaged following crash

A Springfield driver is facing several charges that after a crash that damaged an East Longmeadow building overnight.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Springfield driver is facing several charges that after a crash that damaged an East Longmeadow building overnight.

East Longmeadow Police said that a police sergeant was on patrol near the Center Square rotary around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when he saw a Jeep enter the rotary from Somers Road and not stop at the stop sign.

The vehicle then went through the rotary and turned onto North Main Street, at which point, the sergeant turned on his cruiser’s lights to pull the driver over for the stop sign violation. Rather than stop, the vehicle reportedly fled at a high rate of speed north on North Main Street. The driver of the Jeep then passed several other vehicle and police stopped the pursuit.

Investigators said that the sergeant continued driving north on North Main Street when he saw the Jeep leave the road near Harkness Avenue and North Main Street and apparently go into the air. He then found that the Jeep crashed into the corner of a Jiffy Lube location on North Main Street.

The sergeant checked the driver, identified as 30-year-old Joseph Tetreault of Springfield, for injuries and found that Tetreault was the only person in the Jeep and claimed to not be hurt.

Tetreault was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop for a stop sign, failure to stop for police, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Police noted that officials with the Jiffy Lube location will be making repairs following guidance from the East Longmeadow building inspector, and they hope to reopen soon.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

