Hadley Police filing animal cruelty charge against dog owner

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities in Hampshire County will be filing an animal cruelty charge against a local pet owner.

Hadley Police said that, since early July, a dog now named Riot has been in foster care and police custody.

A trainer was called into help with some behavioral issues while Riot was in foster care. Investigators noted that the trainer immediately recognized the dog when they arrived and was able to identify the prior owner.

“That owner, who initially denied abandoning the dog, stating that they had rehomed the dog with a family in Springfield, eventually admitted to abandoning the dog in Hadley on June 30th after picking Riot up from day care,” police added.

The owner, whose identity will not be released until after their court appearance, will be issued a summons on an animal cruelty charge.

