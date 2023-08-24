Lego sells braille bricks for first time

Lego said its special bricks have studs that correspond to the numbers and letters in the...
Lego said its special bricks have studs that correspond to the numbers and letters in the braille system.(Lego.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lego is selling braille bricks to the public for the first time.

The company says these special bricks have studs that correspond to the numbers and letters in the braille system.

The printed version of the symbol or letter is also shown beneath the studs.

The set is available in English and French, with more languages to be released next year.

These bricks are also fully compatible with other sets.

Lego says all kids ages 6 and up can enjoy the toy.

Before now, the braille bricks were only distributed to organizations specializing in the education of children with vision impairment.

Pre-orders for the new set opened Thursday at $90.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police release new details into deadly Belchertown crash
State Police release new details into deadly Belchertown crash
Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Belchertown on Sunday.
Officials identify victim of deadly Belchertown crash
Surprise Squad honors LPVEC teacher helping special needs students
Surprise Squad honors LPVEC teacher helping special needs students
We’re learning new information about the powerplant that collapsed on Tuesday morning in...
Getting Answers: Wilbraham power plant affiliate speaks out after roof collapses
A large portion of a Wilbraham power plant collapsed Tuesday morning, which sent gallons of oil...
Roof collapse at Wilbraham power plant causes small fire, oil spill

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters...
Donald Trump to surrender at Atlanta jail on charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss
A desperate mother and deputies used a pickax to save an 8-month-old baby locked in a hot car....
Mom, deputies use pickax to save 8-month-old baby locked in hot car
FILE - The sign for a T-Mobile store is seen, Jan. 30, 2023, in Pittsburgh. T-Mobile plans to...
T-Mobile will lay off 5,000 employees, or about 7% of its workforce, in the coming weeks
FILE - Emperor penguin chicks stand together in Antarctica on Dec. 21, 2005. The loss of ice in...
Loss of Antarctic ice hurting survival of emperor penguin chicks, study says
Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
Gunfire at a California biker bar kills 3 people, plus suspected shooter, and wounds 5 others