Locals react to upcoming Republican Presidential debate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Many voters across America will have their eyes glued to the TV tonight, for the first Republican debate ahead of the 2024 primary election.

8 GOP candidates are taking part in the debate and former President Donald Trump is skipping Wednesday’'s debate. One thing that’s certain is the GOP showdown will be a talker. People in Western Mass. like Daniel Taylor plan to tune in.

“Ukraine, war, I’d like to see them discuss more of that, and the immigration at the border,” said Taylor

Western Mass News asked the same question to Jennifer Taub, a law professor at Western New England University School of Law. Along with the war in Ukraine, she believes topics like abortion, President Biden’s term, and how he has handled issues like inflation and more.

“I think a lot of those social issues and freedom of speech issues are going to come up and I think some candidates I imagine people Chris Christi who tends to be more moderate maybe someone who opposes what Desantis is doing and who doesn’t think it’s good to ban books. So I’m hoping we hear those debates sort of on where they stand again on what should students be able to read, who should people be able to marry, and also what women should be able to do with their bodies,” said Taub

One candidate will not be in attendance, former President Donald Trump who plans to turn himself in Thursday, this comes after he was indicted by a Georgia grand jury last week on racketeering charges.

Taub notes while polls point to Trump as the candidate of favor, what happens between then and now is unprecedented.

“At this point, anyone who is planning to possibly vote for a Republican candidate, would be someone that’s independent or someone that is registered as a Republican and they’re really divided into two camps, some are kind of ride or die, Donald Trump, he’s on the ticket, they’re voting for him. If he’s not on the ticket, they’ll vote for him third party. If he’s neither, some will write him in,” said Taub.

Dhe adds while many voters may be set in their party and perhaps their candidate, it’s crucial for people to pay attention; to their answers, where they stand on topics you care about, and how they treat one another.

“This is a really important moment to listen to these candidates and see whether they align with your own views and some of them have some really extreme views even for where the republican party stands on things,” noted Taub.

