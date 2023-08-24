MGM marks fifth anniversary in Springfield’s south end

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Five years ago Thursday, MGM took a gamble on Springfield and opened a multimillion dollar casino and resort in the south end.

On Friday, August 24, 2018, Western Mass News was there as thousands of people gathered in a once-blighted and tornado damaged area of Springfield’s south end for a chance to see what three-plus years of construction and $960 million could create.

The grand opening of MGM Springfield ushered in a new era for Massachusetts and another mark of pride for the ‘City of Firsts’ as it became Massachusetts’ first destination casino resort.

For longtime MGM employee Tess Quaglieri, the new casino offered her a chance to jump into a field traditionally dominated by men: facilities management. So five years ago, she packed up and left Las Vegas for western Massachusetts.

“It was really a leap of faith to come here. I visited for three days and I told my daughter ‘I have to move you out of your middle school’. That was a tough decision, but I was prodded in my heart that it was the right decision for me to make and I knew was,” Quaglieri said.

It was a roll of the dice, so to speak, for Quaglieri and it was one she’s happy she made. She’s now supervising a team of engineers who’ve been keeping the property, both inside and out, running smoothly since day one.

“The first day of opening, that was, I can’t even explain how that feels like. I was telling a friend of mine from Las Vegas who came over for the opening VIP party. It’s different this time. I opened two other properties in Las Vegas. It’s different this time because there is such a strong culture and this building has an aesthetic attachment to the history of this town,” Quaglieri added.

That attachment includes many historical elements unique to Springfield. MGM made a point to incorporate them into its 14-acre property, including a portion of the old state armor and the façade of the Chandler Hotel, the name of which also graces the Chandler Steakhouse. There’s also, of course, plenty of gaming areas, a hotel, movie theater, several other restaurants, shops, and more. It’s a winning combination, and commitment to our area, that MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley is proud of.

“About a third of our workforce has been with us since the first day, since we opened our doors, which is a remarkable percentage before you consider that we actually closed in 2020 for four months,” Kelley explained.

Yet, despite that closure and the resulting slow down during the pandemic, the casino now employs more than 1,500 people and, like Springfield, Kelley said MGM has emerged stronger and better than ever by sharing its struggles, and more importantly, its triumphs with the people of western Massachusetts.

“As we fast forward five years into the story, over $400 million that we’ve contributed to the state, to the city, and the surrounding communities. That includes over $100 million directly to the city of Springfield. On top of that, thousands of volunteer hours, over $600,000 paid in contributions to non-profit organizations. The list goes on and on,” Kelley added.

That list also includes the power and prestige to bring A-list acts to western Massachusetts through its partnerships with Symphony Hall and the MassMutual Center. The result has been thousands of visitors drawn to downtown Springfield, some for the very first time and some for the first time in a long time. However, hopefully for all them, for many more times to come.

“Look at how far we’ve come. We’ve only just opened a sports book earlier this year. We’re seeing entertainment grow. We’re seeing the property back, all of our venues open. We have a hotel, one of the most beautiful in the area, that is occupied over 90 percent on a regular basis, so we are just starting to run and I can’t wait to see where we go from here,” Kelley said.

