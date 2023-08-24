Officials outline economic impact of MGM Springfield on casino’s fifth anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thursday marked five years since MGM Springfield first opened. At a special celebration, the focus was on the economic impact the casino has had on the community.

“Thank you, of course, to our city and to our community for five extraordinary years together. We look back with gratitude and we look forward for optimism,” said MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelley.

Five years ago – on August 24, 2018 – MGM Springfield opened its doors and on Thursday, community leaders highlighted the positive impact the casino has had on the city.

“It’s the perfect time to highlight the tremendous economic and cultural momentum we are seeing here in the city. MGM has played a key role in so much of what’s happening,” said Mary Kay Wydra, president of the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Since its opening in 2018, MGM Springfield has generated $100 million for the commonwealth and attracted people from across the country. City leaders spoke about some of other notable events recently that have had an impact on the city’s economy, including several at the MassMutual Center.

“Just that June weekend with Bruno Mars, Amy Poehler, Tiny Fey, Ironman, just that weekend...50,000 people in downtown Springfield. Downtown springfield was hopping, hotel rooms were filled, restaurants were filled,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

The MassMutual Center will host an upcoming comedy show on September 8 with Pete Davidson, Jon Stewart, and John Mulaney. MassMutual Center General Manager Sean Dolan noted that 2023 has been a historic one for the convention center.

“As we stand here today, it’s incredible. We’re coming off a record-breaking year for the MassMutual Center. In fiscal year [2023], we generated $56.6 million in economic impact,” Dolan explained.

In looking to the future, community partners discussed projects in the works, including a 74-unit apartment building at 31 Elm Steet, right in the heart of downtown Springfield.

“Progress and both construction and leasing are going exceedingly well. If you can believe it, 31 Elm is already halfway leased, already 54 percent, so that’s a huge testimony to this group here in creating a downtown destination that people want to be a part of and live in,” said Marian Sullivan, development project coordinator for WinnCompanies.

