Police: Man arrested for driving Power Wheels Jeep while impaired

Indiana State Police said 51-year-old John McKee, shown in this booking photo, was arrested for...
Indiana State Police said 51-year-old John McKee, shown in this booking photo, was arrested for driving a Power Wheels Jeep under the influence.(Indiana State Police)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A man was arrested for driving a toy car while intoxicated, according to Indiana State Police.

A trooper patrolling in Vincennes, Indiana, around 9 p.m. Wednesday saw a man – identified as 51-year-old John McKee – “operating a Power Wheels Jeep in the roadway,” State Police said in a news release.

State Police added that McKee’s Power Wheels Jeep “had no lights or reflectors and was difficult to see.”

The trooper pulled McKee over and gave him field sobriety tests after seeing he “displayed signs of impairment.”

McKee failed the sobriety tests and was taken to a hospital, where testing showed he was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana.

He was arrested and booked on a felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police release new details into deadly Belchertown crash
State Police release new details into deadly Belchertown crash
Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Belchertown on Sunday.
Officials identify victim of deadly Belchertown crash
A Springfield driver is facing several charges that after a crash that damaged an East...
Driver arrested, East Longmeadow building damaged following crash
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Surprise Squad honors LPVEC teacher helping special needs students
Surprise Squad honors LPVEC teacher helping special needs students

Latest News

FILE - Windham Rotunda, known to wrestling fans as former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, has died at...
Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt dies unexpectedly at age 36
Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta...
LIVE: Donald Trump arrives at Fulton County Jail to surrender on 2020 election charges; DA seeks October trial date
FILE - A BNSF locomotive heads south out of Oklahoma City, Sept. 14, 2022. On Thursday, Aug....
Railroads resist joining safety hotline because they want to be able to discipline workers
FILE - Timothée Chalamet, left, and Zendaya pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere...
‘Dune: Part Two′ release postponed to 2024 as actors strike lingers
FILE - The U.S. Department of Justice logo is seen on a podium following a news conference in...
US sues SpaceX for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and others