Rainy and More Humid Overnight and Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Skies became overcast this afternoon and shower chances continue to increase this evening and tonight as our next weather maker approaches. Low pressure will move in from the west, bringing a warm and cold front through our area Friday and scattered showers and a few thunderstorms with it.

Tonight, spotty showers become more numerous and transition to a steadier rain late. Rain may fall heavily at times through Friday morning’s commute, leading to ponding on roads or minor street flooding, as well as reduced visibility and increased travel times.

It will be a mild, humid and wet start Friday morning with temperatures and dew points in the 60s. Steady rain tapers back to showers, which linger off and on into the afternoon. Cloudy and mild Friday afternoon and evening with a spot shower or weak thunderstorm and highs only reaching the low 70s. Rain totals likely get to around an inch for western Mass with isolated higher amounts possible.

Saturday remains a bit humid and turns warmer with some sunshine mixing with clouds. Highs get to the lower 80s in the valley with a light breeze and another cold front will bring an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Drier, cooler air builds Saturday night into Sunday and a northeasterly flow should keep a good deal of clouds around to end the weekend. Sunday is looking mainly dry, but we can’t rule out a little patchy drizzle from time to time. Skies clear out Sunday night and Monday will be more pleasant with some sunshine and lower humidity.

Our next weather-maker moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday with some rain. Luckily this system and upper level trough will keep Franklin out to sea-though some rough surf and rip currents are likely at the eastern-facing beaches. Strong high pressure looks to bring more fall-like air and clear skies to kick off September!

