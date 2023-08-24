Town by Town: Final hoophall hangout, Tapestry Clinic overdose awareness

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Springfield and Holyoke.

Wednesday in Springfield, Julius “Dr. J” Erving appeared as the final hoop hall hangout guest of the summer.

Crowds packed into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for the event.

Fans came to see Dr. J, from the UMass class of 1993, who gave a live interview followed by an audience Q&A.

This special appearance comes after this month’s 2023 enshrinement ceremony.

In Holyoke, Tapestry Clinic is both hosting and participating in remembrance and survival events, to honor International Overdose Awareness Day. Wednesday’s event focused on overdose prevention training at Holyoke Medical Center. This event was free to the public. Those who attended received a free supply of with distribution of Narcan.

