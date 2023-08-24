Town by Town: South Hadley Summer Concert Series, Longmeadow Farmers Market

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Matthew White, Joe Chaisson and Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to South Hadley and Longmeadow.

The South Hadley Village Commons Summer Concerts Series rolls into tonight with a concert ready to kick off in just a bit at 6:30.

The concert series kicked off June 29th and runs through next Thursday.

The concerts are held in the South Hadley Town Common and are free to attend.

People are encouraged to bring chairs or a blanket. Parking is available in the marked spaces around the town common and in the village commons.

Town by Town takes us now to Longmeadow for the Longmeadow Shops Farmers Market which came to an end Thursday at the top of the hour after starting at noon.

The annual market is every Thursday through October 26th, same time noon to 6.

Swing over if you can, every week you could find a great assortment of locally grown fruits and veggies, baked goods, honey, milk, cheeses, flowers, and much more.

The farmers market accepts cash or card payments, a minimum purchase is required when using a card.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police release new details into deadly Belchertown crash
State Police release new details into deadly Belchertown crash
Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Belchertown on Sunday.
Officials identify victim of deadly Belchertown crash
A Springfield driver is facing several charges that after a crash that damaged an East...
Driver arrested, East Longmeadow building damaged following crash
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Surprise Squad honors LPVEC teacher helping special needs students
Surprise Squad honors LPVEC teacher helping special needs students

Latest News

Thursday marked five years since MGM Springfield first opened. At a special celebration, the...
Officials outline economic impact of MGM Springfield on casino’s fifth anniversary
A Springfield driver is facing several charges that after a crash that damaged an East...
Driver arrested, East Longmeadow building damaged following crash
Ferrindino maple bacon hot dog
Big E unveils new foods for 2023 fair
It has been nearly five months since the devastating fire tore through Maple Center Shopping...
Armata’s Market announces they will not reopen in Longmeadow