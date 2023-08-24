Town by Town: South Hadley Summer Concert Series, Longmeadow Farmers Market

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to South Hadley and Longmeadow.

The South Hadley Village Commons Summer Concerts Series rolls into tonight with a concert ready to kick off in just a bit at 6:30.

The concert series kicked off June 29th and runs through next Thursday.

The concerts are held in the South Hadley Town Common and are free to attend.

People are encouraged to bring chairs or a blanket. Parking is available in the marked spaces around the town common and in the village commons.

Town by Town takes us now to Longmeadow for the Longmeadow Shops Farmers Market which came to an end Thursday at the top of the hour after starting at noon.

The annual market is every Thursday through October 26th, same time noon to 6.

Swing over if you can, every week you could find a great assortment of locally grown fruits and veggies, baked goods, honey, milk, cheeses, flowers, and much more.

The farmers market accepts cash or card payments, a minimum purchase is required when using a card.

