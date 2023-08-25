3 people arrested after car chase on I-91 in Greenfield

Three people were arrested after a lengthy police chase on I-91 in Greenfield.
By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were arrested after a lengthy police chase on I-91 in Greenfield.

On Wednesday night, Mass. State Police tried to pull over a car on I-91 north near exit 43 in Greenfield. Police said the car then sped away and hit speeds of over 120 miles per hour before losing officers and getting off the highway.

According to investigators, the car got back on and continued driving north, while hundreds of bags of suspected drugs were thrown out of the car.

Bernardston Police used a tire deflation device to slow the car down, which is when the people inside the car get out and ran away into the nearby woods. However, they were eventaully caught after an extensive search of the area.

All three suspects were taken into custody.

Officers found a large amount of suspected fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine during their search.

Mass. State Police are now investigating.

