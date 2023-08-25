4 sea turtles released back into the wild after months of rehabilitation

Four sea turtles were released back into the wild Tuesday after receiving months of care. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – Four sea turtles were released back into the wild after receiving months of care.

On Tuesday, The South Carolina Aquarium released the sea turtles into a salt marsh at Cape Romaine National Refuge near Charleston.

Officials with the aquarium said the turtles would naturally be found in the salt marsh.

The aquarium shared a video on Facebook of the turtles being released.

The aquarium named the turtles Queso, Goat, Andrey, and Gorgonzola.

The turtles were all taken in by the aquarium to be rehabilitated for various reasons.

Queso had ingested two hooks, which had to be removed surgically.

Goat washed up with “a lot of life on top of them,” such as barnacles, algae and mud, the aquarium said. Goat also had a very backed up GI tract from ingesting “lots” of plastic.

Andrey was very lethargic when arriving at the aquarium and needed fluids and antibiotics.

Gorgonzola was caught by an angler and needed the hook removed from its mouth.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
A Springfield driver is facing several charges that after a crash that damaged an East...
Driver arrested, East Longmeadow building damaged following crash
Even in its 107th year, The Big E is still introducing new food to guests.
Big E unveils new foods for 2023 fair
A body was found in the back yard of a Vermont home.
Man found buried in shallow grave in back yard, police say; son faces charges
State Police release new details into deadly Belchertown crash
State Police release new details into deadly Belchertown crash

Latest News

Thursday marked five years since MGM Springfield first opened. At a special celebration, the...
Officials outline economic impact of MGM Springfield on casino’s fifth anniversary
It will be a much different sight here at American International College in less than 24 hours...
AIC prepares for school year after fire
City Mayor Joshua Garcia says many ash trees root some of the problems standing in the city in...
Holyoke deals with tree problem across the city
Governor Healey was in Wellesley earlier today to launch a program that will provide free...
Governor Healey announces free community college for some residents over age 25
Town by Town is taking you to South Hadley and Longmeadow.
Town by Town: South Hadley Summer Concert Series, Longmeadow Farmers Market