5-year-old boy’s lemonade stand raises thousands for Hawaii wildfire victims

A 5-year-old Seattle boy's lemonade stand helped raise over $16,000 for Maui fire victims. (KING, AMI JUEL, PHOTOS, CNN, Ami Juel / Photos)
By KING staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:54 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) - Edison is a name that’s synonymous with great ideas, and for one Seattle family, it’s their 5-year-old son that sparked a brilliant plan to help wildfire victims in Hawaii.

Edison Juel and his family were just in Hawaii visiting.

After seeing photos of the destruction, the 5-year-old decided he wanted to help.

“He wanted to sell like a restaurant, but we got him down to lemonade and popsicles,” Ami Juel, Edison’s mother, said.

It turned a teachable moment into something even bigger.

“Well, we were in Hawaii last week on the big island and we heard about the fires in Maui and we had also been in Lahaina back in January,” Ami Juel said. “So, we talked a lot about what was happening and the fires. Then on a family walk on Thursday night, he was like, ‘Mom, maybe we can do one of those stands.’ Took me a minute and he was like, ‘A lemonade stand, you know? And I could sell food and popsicles.’”

Edison guessed around 2,000 people showed up.

“Well, I was hoping he’d make maybe $100 if everything went well, and we were shocked at how generous everybody was,” Ami Juel said.

Everything listed on the menu was priced at $1, but Edison ended up making thousands for the Maui community fund.

“He was pretty pleased about it,” Ami Juel added. “With our matching donations, it becomes $16,500.

Edison starts kindergarten this school year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
A Springfield driver is facing several charges that after a crash that damaged an East...
Driver arrested, East Longmeadow building damaged following crash
Even in its 107th year, The Big E is still introducing new food to guests.
Big E unveils new foods for 2023 fair
State Police release new details into deadly Belchertown crash
State Police release new details into deadly Belchertown crash
A body was found in the back yard of a Vermont home.
Man found buried in shallow grave in back yard, police say; son faces charges

Latest News

Thursday marked five years since MGM Springfield first opened. At a special celebration, the...
Officials outline economic impact of MGM Springfield on casino’s fifth anniversary
Governor Healey was in Wellesley earlier today to launch a program that will provide free...
Governor Healey announces free community college for Mass Resident over 25
It will be a much different sight here at American International College in less than 24 hours...
AIC prepares for school year after fire
City Mayor Joshua Garcia says many ash trees root some of the problems standing in the city in...
Holyoke deals with tree problem across the city
Town by Town is taking you to South Hadley and Longmeadow.
Town by Town: South Hadley Summer Concert Series, Longmeadow Farmers Market