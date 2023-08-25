9 suspects arrested in Springfield on gun, drug charges

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Nine people were arrested after Springfield Police found drugs and guns in a home on Marble Street.

Just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, investigators executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Marble Street. For the past several months, the Springfield firearms investigation unit has been investigating the home for illegal gun activity and drug distribution.

During their search, officials reportedly found over 160 bags of heroin, 50 grams of powder and crack cocaine, and an illegal loaded gun.

All nine people now facing several gun and drug related charges.

