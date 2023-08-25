Actor Kevin Hart says he’s the ‘dumbest man alive’ after landing himself in wheelchair

Kevin Hart said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.
Kevin Hart said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.(Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor and comedian Kevin Hart says he’s the “dumbest man alive” for landing himself in a wheelchair.

“This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out and I, I don’t want you to be alarmed, but I’m in a wheelchair. Yeah, I’m in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff, tried to go out there and do some young, uh, some young man stuff, and I was told to sit my a** down,” he said in a post on Instagram.

Hart said he tried to race former NFL player Stevan Ridley in a 40-yard dash.

The 44-year-old said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.

The two are friends, and Ridley said he is wishing Hart well in response to his video.

He commented that he thought Hart could handle the sprint since former quarterback Tom Brady ran it in his 40s.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
A Springfield driver is facing several charges that after a crash that damaged an East...
Driver arrested, East Longmeadow building damaged following crash
Even in its 107th year, The Big E is still introducing new food to guests.
Big E unveils new foods for 2023 fair
State Police release new details into deadly Belchertown crash
State Police release new details into deadly Belchertown crash
A body was found in the back yard of a Vermont home.
Man found buried in shallow grave in back yard, police say; son faces charges

Latest News

Thursday marked five years since MGM Springfield first opened. At a special celebration, the...
Officials outline economic impact of MGM Springfield on casino’s fifth anniversary
It will be a much different sight here at American International College in less than 24 hours...
AIC prepares for school year after fire
City Mayor Joshua Garcia says many ash trees root some of the problems standing in the city in...
Holyoke deals with tree problem across the city
Governor Healey was in Wellesley earlier today to launch a program that will provide free...
Governor Healey announces free community college for some residents over age 25
Town by Town is taking you to South Hadley and Longmeadow.
Town by Town: South Hadley Summer Concert Series, Longmeadow Farmers Market