AIC prepares for school year after fire

American International College honors their first Western Mass Police Academy candidate
By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It will be a much different sight here at American International College in less than 24 hours as students return for the start of the fall semester.

“We are excited to welcome everyone back to campus. We changed some models when it comes to programming as well as housing so we’re hoping it’s a good change for everyone,” said Devin Kindred, Assistant Director of Student Life at AIC.

He tells Western Mass News they are ready to welcome over 200 first-year students on Friday’s move-in day and more than 700 back by Sunday.

“Right now, we’re pulling keys, and getting labels ready for move-in as well as making sure hallways are clean and ready for students to move in,” said Kindred.

This also marks the first time many will be back on campus since a devastating fire tore through the health science building last month. Making the building not functional for 400-plus students in those programs after lightning struck the building, igniting the flames.

“No campus is ever prepared for a fire. We are partnering with UMass Springfield to be able to use their nursing simulation labs for the fall semester for those hands-on pieces because we did lose all of our labs in the fire,” said Micheal Dodge, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs.

He tells us over the past few weeks the administration has come together to turn around multiple spaces across campus for health science majors to use.

“We know this will be really devastating for students whether they be freshmen or all the way through our graduate students but we’re really excited. we have turned a lot of spaces over we have gotten to work in the last 3.5 weeks since the fire to ensure students have that seamless experience once they get to campus,” said Dodge.

Dodge adds they are still in the process of figuring out the total cost of damages caused by the fire. move-in day kicks off tomorrow at 9 a.m.

