Decent Weekend Overall Weather-Wise

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another dreary Friday, but only a few spotty showers, drizzle and mist are expected this evening, otherwise skies remain cloudy. Muggy and mild with temperatures falling into the 60s tonight with a light southerly breeze.

A cold front will swing through late tonight or early Saturday morning, which may produce a few showers or a thunderstorm. The best shot will be east of western Mass.

Saturday will be a humid and warmer day. Behind the morning cold front, humidity doesn’t fall much as a second cold front lingers to our northwest. Skies turn partly cloudy to even mostly sunny at times, which will bring temperatures into the lower and middle 80s. The second cold front may bring an isolated shower or storm to the area by the early evening, but most remain rain-free.

Slightly drier air builds in behind a cold front for Saturday night and Sunday. High pressure builds to our north and brings a northeasterly wind flow, which will keep New England cooler Sunday. Highs in western Mass get into the 70s with some sun and patchy clouds.

Early next week remains slightly humid with a low risk for a shower or two late Monday and again Tuesday. Scattered showers look more likely Wednesday with our next storm system, then a shot of dry, refreshing air arrives as we end August and kick off September.

