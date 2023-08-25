Governor Healey announces free community college for Mass Resident over 25

Colleges receive grant money.
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One of Governor Maura Healey’s key initiatives to make a college degree attainable for thousands of people here in the Bay State was formally launched today.

Governor Healey was in Wellesley earlier today to launch a program that will provide free Community College to Massachusetts residents over 25.

The Governor was joined by Holyoke Community College President George Timmons, Springfield Technical Community College President John Cook, and others to formally launch her administration’s Mass Reconnect program, which passed in this year’s budget.

It’s a twenty-million-dollar initiative that covers the total tuition costs and fees for certain Massachusetts students attending community college.

The program is designed to help Bay State residents who are over 25 and do not currently hold a degree go to community college for free.

Governor Healey says she expects this will help up to 8-thousand students during its first year.

“We want people who are eligible right now to know that this incredible program and opportunity exist and we want as many people out there taking advantage of it. Backing these folks is the most important investment we can make for our workforce, for our economy, and for an affordable, equitable Massachusetts,” said Healey.

Each of the state’s fifteen community colleges is receiving 100-thousand dollars to support students and staff through this program.

You still have time to enroll, there is no deadline to sign up. For more information, you can head on over to this website for more details.

