Holyoke deals with tree problem across the city

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke has a tree problem on its hands.

“When I first stepped into office on day one, among many other quality of life issues, the proactive maintenance of trees was one of many issues that I’ve inherited. We went a very long time with no DPW director we didn’t have a city engineer we were down in staff capacity at the DPW in a lot of different divisions,” said Mayor Joshua Garcia

City Mayor Joshua Garcia says many ash trees root some of the problems standing in the city in critical condition.

“These trees along Main Street, it’s a main corridor access route, anybody traveling down Main Street you can tell quickly, the trees are in distress. We have three corridors in the cities that have ash trees one after the other that are in a similar position, so we sat down and came up with a management plan to take care of those trees,” said Garcia.

Now this issue impacts many of the city’s ash trees and it’s all thanks to an invasive species known as the emerald ash borer.

Yoni Glogower is the Director of Conservation and Sustainability. He tells Western Mass News the insect was introduced to the U.S. in 2001 and has been rapidly spreading throughout the Midwest and New England.

“It’s really pertinent to urban areas where we have trees, because the green ash, was a very popular street tree for growing in urban environments a lot of communities planted it very widely and now they’re having to deal with the fact that basically they’re getting destroyed by this insect,” said Glogower.

City leaders assure they’re working on the issue.

“We’re treating some of the trees, you can keep them there is an injectable herbicide you can use that’ll keep them from succumbing to the emerald ash borer for two-year periods, so some of the trees that are in better condition we want to keep them around as long as we can in the near term other we’re doing targeted removals in some areas and leveraging municipal funds and grants and even some arpa health resources to remove the stumps and get the tree pits in better shape to accept new trees,” said Glogower.

Mayor Garcia noted that trees are an important tool in urban areas.

Treescapes and canopies are important as far as climate control is concerned and keeping the general public cool.

