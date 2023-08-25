Jury convicts Belchertown man of Social Security fraud

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A federal jury has convicted a man from Belchertown with Social Security fraud.

Over a period of more than six years, 59-year-old Kenneth Pontz stole over $49,000 in Social Security disability beneffits.

Pontz was arrested and charged for this crime back in June 2022.

He is facing up to 10 years in prison for these crimes. Sentencing is scheduled for January 2024.

