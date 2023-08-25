‘Little House on the Prairie’ actress Hersha Parady dies at 78

Actress Hersha Parady died at her son's home in Norfolk, Virginia, her son said.
Actress Hersha Parady died at her son's home in Norfolk, Virginia, her son said.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Actress Hersha Parady, known best for her role on “Little House on the Prairie,” has died, according to reports. She was 78.

Her son, Jonathan Peverall, told The Hollywood Reporter she died at his home in Norfolk, Virginia, Wednesday.

Parady had been battling a brain tumor, according to a GoFundMe Peverall had created to help with his mother’s medical care and help improve her quality of life by giving her the support she needed.

“I have been consistently astonished by the number of people that have expressed to me her impact on their lives,” Peverall wrote in an update on GoFundMe. “I want to convey my thanks to all of you for your support, but also to those of you that have shared with me your personal relationships and experiences with my mom; you all have shown me a part of her life that I had only glimpsed over the years.”

Parady joined “Little House on the Prairie” in 1977 and remained on the popular series until 1980 when her character was killed in an accidental fire.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
A Springfield driver is facing several charges that after a crash that damaged an East...
Driver arrested, East Longmeadow building damaged following crash
Even in its 107th year, The Big E is still introducing new food to guests.
Big E unveils new foods for 2023 fair
A body was found in the back yard of a Vermont home.
Man found buried in shallow grave in back yard, police say; son faces charges
State Police release new details into deadly Belchertown crash
State Police release new details into deadly Belchertown crash

Latest News

Thursday marked five years since MGM Springfield first opened. At a special celebration, the...
Officials outline economic impact of MGM Springfield on casino’s fifth anniversary
It will be a much different sight here at American International College in less than 24 hours...
AIC prepares for school year after fire
City Mayor Joshua Garcia says many ash trees root some of the problems standing in the city in...
Holyoke deals with tree problem across the city
Governor Healey was in Wellesley earlier today to launch a program that will provide free...
Governor Healey announces free community college for some residents over age 25
Town by Town is taking you to South Hadley and Longmeadow.
Town by Town: South Hadley Summer Concert Series, Longmeadow Farmers Market