Local Greenfield Theater supports actors, writers strike

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On the heels of record-breaking box office sales one local cinema is showing its support for the actors and writers striking in Hollywood.

“Without writers and without actors we wouldn’t have movie theaters, so we really need to make sure they are taken care of,” said Isaac Mass, co-owner of Greenfield Gardens Cinema.

Back in July, the American actors’ union, SAG-AFTRA, went on strike joining already striking writers for television and movies in an ongoing labor dispute. The strike stemmed from stalled contract negotiations over what members call unfair payment for streaming content and unauthorized or coerced consent for artificial intelligence. As a lack of actors is forcing movie release dates to be pushed back, the Greenfield Garden Cinemas decided it was time to take a stand for those on the picket line.

Starting Friday, the Greenfield Garden Cinema is showing the movie theater camp as part of a fundraiser to support striking actors and writers for the next week all proceeds from ticket sales of the film will go to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

Western Mass News spoke with the co-owner of the cinemas, Isaac Mass. he believes that the future of the film industry depends on actors and writers.

“We think it’s really important that actors and writers’ people who are creatives are paid for their work, particularly in streaming and we have concerns about AI,” said Mass.

As technology continues to evolve Mass says the contracts need to reflect the changes.

“Their contracts date back to the ‘60s and ‘80s. They really need to be retooled for a whole new generation of technology,” said Mass.

Mass tells us theater camp is a limited-run film playing in a handful of theaters across the country and due to the theme of the movie they decided to hold it for the fundraiser.

“It’s just such a great movie about why people love being actors and sort of the comedy of those kids being bigger than life and the aspirations they have to make it big,” said Mass.

The fundraiser was planned in conjunction with National Cinema Day which happens to be this Sunday, all tickets that day will be $4.

