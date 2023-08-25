Man injured in afternoon shooting on Sumner Avenue in Springfield

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police are investigating an afternoon shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 400 block of Sumner Avenue around 1:35 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting victim.

When police arrived, they found man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

Walsh added that a backpack full of marijuana was also found at the scene.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.

