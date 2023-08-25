Man injured in afternoon shooting on Sumner Avenue in Springfield
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police are investigating an afternoon shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 400 block of Sumner Avenue around 1:35 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting victim.
When police arrived, they found man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.
Walsh added that a backpack full of marijuana was also found at the scene.
The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.
