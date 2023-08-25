New York man sentenced to 3 months in prison for threats to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to the media outside of the Fulton County...
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to the media outside of the Fulton County Jail, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. A New York man was sentenced to three months in prison Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, for making threatening phone calls to Greene. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man will serve three months in prison for making threatening phone calls to Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Joseph Morelli, 51, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Syracuse after pleading guilty in February to threatening Greene in several calls to her Washington, D.C., office in 2022.

Prosecutors said Morelli left a voicemail at Greene’s office on March 3, 2022, stating, “I’m gonna have to take your life into my own hands … I’m gonna hurt you. Physically, I’m gonna harm you.”

On the same day, Morelli left a second message threatening to “pay someone 500 bucks to take a baseball bat and crack your skull,” prosecutors said.

Morelli, of Endicott, New York, was indicted a month after the calls on three counts of transmitting interstate threatening communications.

He was sentenced to three months for each count, which will run concurrently.

Greene argued in court papers that Morelli should pay her $66,632 in restitution because the threats forced her to add more than 1,200 feet of fencing at her Georgia home and upgrade security cameras.

Judge Brenda Sannes deferred a decision on the restitution.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reported that Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Southwick argued in court Thursday that although Morelli didn’t purchase a gun or car to drive to Georgia to act on his threats, he could have.

Southwick said Morelli has threatened others in the past and was “seeking confrontation with an authority figure.”

Morelli’s lawyer, Gabrielle DiBella of the federal public defender’s office, told the judge that he has expressed remorse for his actions.

DiBella, who has attributed Morelli’s crimes to bipolar disorder, said her client “is now doing everything in his power to work with treatment providers and minimize the struggles that he faces due to his mental health diagnosis.”

A message seeking comment on Morelli’s sentence was sent to Greene’s office on Friday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
A Springfield driver is facing several charges that after a crash that damaged an East...
Driver arrested, East Longmeadow building damaged following crash
Even in its 107th year, The Big E is still introducing new food to guests.
Big E unveils new foods for 2023 fair
A body was found in the back yard of a Vermont home.
Man found buried in shallow grave in back yard, police say; son faces charges
State Police release new details into deadly Belchertown crash
State Police release new details into deadly Belchertown crash

Latest News

Thursday marked five years since MGM Springfield first opened. At a special celebration, the...
Officials outline economic impact of MGM Springfield on casino’s fifth anniversary
It will be a much different sight here at American International College in less than 24 hours...
AIC prepares for school year after fire
City Mayor Joshua Garcia says many ash trees root some of the problems standing in the city in...
Holyoke deals with tree problem across the city
Governor Healey was in Wellesley earlier today to launch a program that will provide free...
Governor Healey announces free community college for some residents over age 25
Town by Town is taking you to South Hadley and Longmeadow.
Town by Town: South Hadley Summer Concert Series, Longmeadow Farmers Market