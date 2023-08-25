Police urge caution ahead of posting first day of school photos online

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As many families prepare for the first day of school, they’re sure to have a camera close by to capture the milestone, but you should be careful about what you share online.

Kids and parents alike are counting down to the end of vacation and like those summer memories, they’ll want to capture their kids tackling the first day of class. However, as the internet and social media continue to grow, what is okay to share and what may be considered too much information?

Signs that allow people to fill in blanks with information like a child’s name, their school, and their teacher’s name have become popular in recent years. Western Mass News found one online, filled it out, and asked people what they think. Parents like Kelley DeBettencourt of Leominster told Western Mass News that people need to be careful about what they share.

“Having the teachers name or the name of the school or anything ‘cuz you never know what people are going to do these days,” DeBettencourt said. “We took pictures and stuff, but we didn’t have, you know, social media back then either.”

Ed Krol thinks parents shouldn’t post anything about their kids.

“Once it’s on the internet, it’s there forever,” Krol said.

Local police departments, including the East Hartford Police Department, are warning parents about sharing sensitive content. Below you can see the difference in the amount of information each picture is showing on a similar sign.

“We don’t recommend it. Each parent can obviously post whatever they choose to about their own children,” said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh. “Oversharing, especially with children, happens quite often and it’s just not recommended. There’s such a slim chance, but it increases every time you post about your child.”

Walsh shared some precautions people can take, such as setting your social accounts to ‘private,’ asking permission if posting a picture that includes any other child, avoid recognizable backgrounds like your house or your school, and don’t give out too much sensitive information.

“That’s your child’s first and last name, birthdays, their teachers, the schools they go to. Some of that’s frowned upon,” Walsh added.

