Red Bridge Pond state park closed following hydropower plant roof collapse

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Red Bridge Pond state park in Ludlow is closed until further notice following a roof collapse at the Red Bridge hydropower plant on Tuesday.

The closure includes all park areas and facilities including the parking area and canoe launch.

The Red Bridge landing fisherman access above the dam remains open.

Earlier in the week, hydroplant officials told us an estimated 18 to 80 gallons of oil spilled into the river as a result of roof collapse and subsequent fire.

