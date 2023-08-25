School bus safety emphasized as school year approaches

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Starting next week classes will be in session for kids across western Mass and school busses will be back on the roads. Drivers need to be aware. Folks we spoke with Friday say they have seen people not take necessary precautions around school buses.

“I’ve seen a person go right through the stop sign as a child was crossing the street.” said one Springfield resident.

With school starting in Springfield, we spoke with Ryan Walsh, the public information officer for the Springfield Police Department.

“Come Monday morning, it’s going to be a lot different than what you’ve seen in the last three months. There’s going to be thousands of kids on the street on the first day that are going to be really excited, we’re going to have our crossing guards out there that are doing the best job that they can. We have school buses making stops all over the city,” said Walsh.

Here’s a reminder of what you should do when you see a school bus.

As soon as you see the flashing yellow lights, slow down when the stop sign comes out on the side of the bus, stop. and keep roughly 100 feet away from the bus until the stop arm pulls back.

“You have to think kids are coming from both sides of the bus, the bus drivers are doing the best they can with the kids on the bus and the kids coming on and off the bus,” explained Walsh.

If you don’t Walsh tells Western Mass News drivers can see a citation in their hands.

“Ultimately that might teach them some sort of lesson and hit them in the pocketbook, but don’t do it because we don’t want kids getting hit by the cars we don’t want a crossing guard getting hit by the cars,” said Walsh.

Walsh also reminds drivers to slow down, leave early to give themselves extra time, don’t look at their phones while driving, and never try to pass a school bus.

