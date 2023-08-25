Springfield Police looking for help locating missing 12-year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing child.

They said that 12-year-old Madison Cintron was last seen at her Alexander Street area home around 11 p.m. Thursday and left by the time her mother awoke Friday morning.

Investigators believe she may be in the area Union Street or Lexington Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police youth aide bureau at (413) 787-6360 or the department’s non-emergency number at (413) 787-6300.

