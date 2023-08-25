State Firefighting academy holds graduation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - While many students are headed back into the classroom, one class of new first responders just graduated.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each and every one of you and wish you a safe and rewarding career,” said State Fire Marshal Jon Davine. “It’s a great honor to be the one to hand them their diploma and watch them head off into their careers.”

After completing the state firefighting academy’s recruit training program, 29 new firefighters are now ready to protect the communities where they serve.

“It feels amazing, you know. One of the biggest accomplishments I’ve completed in my life and my father, the late James Yates, was a Holyoke firefighter, so I’m second-generation and that feels really good to follow in his footsteps,” said firefighter James Yates III.

On Friday, yates and his 28 classmates received their diplomas from the state marshal. To graduate, Yates and fellow firefighters had to prove proficiency in life safety, search and rescue, ladder operations, water supply, pump operation, and fire attack. However, Yates told Western Mass News that, after ten weeks, he has gained another life skill.

“The biggest lesson I learned in the last ten weeks was really accountability. Being accountable, you know? Being there for your fellow teammates, you know? Unity,” Yates explained.

“They get a basic level of training here and they’re going to go out to their departments and continue their training throughout the rest of their career and we want them to come back to the fire academy and attend classes and keep their skills up,” Davine added.

The 29 graduates will now join 15 different fire departments across western Massachusetts. For the Yates family, it’s about continuing their patriach’s legacy…

“He’d probably say ‘About time, knucklehead,” Yates noted.

