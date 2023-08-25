Suspect out on bail arrested after Springfield arson investigation

Lavonta Williams
Lavonta Williams(Springfield Police)
By Robin Stockler and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New information has been released regarding a fire Thursday morning in Springfield.

Crews were called to a home on Collins Street just after 9 a.m. Thursday for reports of a fire.

Shortly after the fire was put out, a K-9 team identified that an accelerant was used to ignite the fire.

Investigators identified a suspect, who was outfitted with a GPS bracelet for open criminal charges.

Lavonta Williams, 45, was located on Boston Road about an hour later and arrested on charges including arson of a dwelling or house, attempted murder, and threating to commit a crime.

Springfield Police said that the GPS bracelet was a condition of his bail after Williams was arrested in August 2022 while he had an active warrant.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

