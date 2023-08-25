Town by Town: MGM partners with Springfield School, Amherst Rotary Town Fair

By Raegan Loughrey, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ty Coney
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Springfield and Amherst.

In partnership with Springfield Public Schools, MGM Springfield has “adopted” the academy at Kiley Middle School for the 2023-2024 school year.

Friday, MGM Springfield team members delivered hundreds of collected school supply items to the academy at Kiley.

This is the second year of what is now an annual initiative to help meet the needs of Springfield Public School’s students, teachers, and staff including volunteering and sponsoring donations throughout the school year.

MGM president Chris Kelley tells Western Mass News what this even means to him.

“There are two things that I really like about (Friday). The first is that we’re giving our students the tools they need to succeed but the second is we’re telling them that there are people out there that you don’t even know that care about you and that’s a powerful message,” said Kelley.

The Amherst Rotary Town Fair kicked off today. The fair takes place on the town common and as you can see there are lots of ride games and food for the whole family! We’re told the event is a major fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Amherst.

