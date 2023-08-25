Ware Police looking for man wanted on kidnapping, assault charges

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Ware Police Department is asking for your help in locating a wanted man.

Rockeem Handfield, 20, is wanted on several charges including kidnapping, open and gross lewdness, and assault and battery on an elderly disabled person and police officers, among other charges.

Handfield is not believed to be a danger to the public.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Ware Police at (413) 967-3571.

