2 arrested, following drug trafficking investigation in North Adams
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two individuals are being charged after a traffic stop in North Adams on Friday.
According to the North Adams Police Department, officers conducted a stop of two cars involved with an ongoing narcotics investigation.
During the traffic stop police found trafficking amounts of cocaine and heroin.
Investigators arrested a Springfield resident where they were charged with trafficking cocaine and heroin. The individual was held on a $100,000 cash bail.
Officials also revealed another individual is also being charged for their involvement in the drug distribution operation.
