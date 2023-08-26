2 arrested, following drug trafficking investigation in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two individuals are being charged after a traffic stop in North Adams on Friday.

According to the North Adams Police Department, officers conducted a stop of two cars involved with an ongoing narcotics investigation.

During the traffic stop police found trafficking amounts of cocaine and heroin.

Investigators arrested a Springfield resident where they were charged with trafficking cocaine and heroin. The individual was held on a $100,000 cash bail.

Officials also revealed another individual is also being charged for their involvement in the drug distribution operation.

