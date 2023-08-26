Dozens of families come out for back to school jamboree at Blunt Park in Springfield

By Glenn Kittle and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Next week officially marks the start of public school in Springfield and parents and students are celebrating the start of the new school year with a back-to-school jamboree.

On Monday, class is back in session for students across western Massachusetts.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring families together with the schools,” said Jose Escrieano. “You have all the schools represented here. So, kids get to meet their principals and the staff in the schools and really connect before school starts.”

At Blunt Park in Springfield, parents and students are having an education celebration put on by Springfield Public Schools, where students are treated to food and fun before they get back to hitting the books.

“I was actually really looking forward to this event,” added Iris Burgos of Springfield. “Every year I come to Blunt Park and they’re awesome. They always do an awesome job with their staff.”

To help kids be prepared to get back to class, Springfield Public Schools also gave away thousands of free backpacks and school supplies to those who need them.

“Typically, on these backpack giveaways we give over 2,000 backpacks a year to families,” noted Escrieano. “So, that’s about how many families we serve backpacks.”

“My parents don’t have to spend money,” said Yaneliz Andino of Springfield.

The celebration may be a treat for the kids. But for the parents, this upcoming Monday means they get a break from taking care of the kids all day and get to leave it to the teachers.

“Yes, I’m very relieved,” added Burgos.

“It is, but it’s also a little bit harder with the change of schedules, but this is a great event,” expressed Richard Wilkins of Ludlow. “We really appreciate everybody coming together.”

